BURLINGTON—Gerald (Jerry) Messick, 82, has passed, leaving his family devastated in the loss of their husband, Dad, and Papa. Jerry was born in Wood River, Illinois to Anna (nee Gudac) and John Messick. At 6’8” he was a basketball star at the East Alton-Wood River High School. He attended the University of Houston before accepting a scholarship to the University of Iowa joining the Iowa Hawkeyes basketball team. He was named MVP by the NCAA in a 1964 tournament at Northwestern University.

Jerry was a journeyman glass maker at Foster Forbes, now Ardaugh Group, where he was known as “Stretch” by his coworkers. He enjoyed using his hands to build and to create, volunteering with several others every Saturday morning for over a year to rebuild the Pioneer Cabin in Wehmhoff Square. He had many wonderful friends and was well known for his wit and fun-loving nature. Jerry loved singing, making up nonsense songs on the spot to the delight of his four granddaughters.

He took joy in life even through his long, fierce battle with cancer. He died on May 7, 2023, at his home with all his girls around him to give him comfort. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, John Messick.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; beloved daughters: Erica Messick and Lindsay Webster (Ryan); granddaughters: Natalie, Eleanor, and Rhiannon Webster and Kami Koch, all of Burlington Wisconsin, and his beloved brother, Robert Messick of Wood River, Illinois.

In lieu of a funeral a celebration of life will be held at Low Daily Brewery & Taproom, 700 N. Pine St., Burlington on June 7, 2023, 4:00—7:00 p.m. Condolences to the Messick Family may be sent to 7741 Big Pine Lane, Burlington WI 53105.