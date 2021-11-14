Gerald 'Jerry' John Matalik

December 14, 1946—November 10, 2021

RACINE—Gerald J. Matalik “Jerry”, 74, of Racine, WI passed away at Ascension Hospital on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 of lung cancer, a diagnosis he had just received in September 2021.

Jerry was born in Superior, WI on December 14, 1946. He graduated in 1965 from Northwestern High School in Maple WI. Right after his last school day as a Senior, he rode to Racine WI on his motorcycle to his brother’s lead for employment at J. I. Case. He was drafted in 1966 and served in the U. S. Army for two years, most of which were spent in Germany. Jerry often talked about the sights he saw in Europe while there and was very proud of his service. Upon an honorable discharge from the Army, he returned to Racine and resumed his employment at Case as a CNC machine operator.

Jerry married Jeanne Meier on January 17, 1976, at St. John Nepomuk Church in Racine. Many adventures were had with his family camping, hunting, and fishing. He enjoyed his hunting place in Adams County and his fishing place on the Wolf River in Fremont. The freezer was always full of venison and fish!

Jerry could fix anything and was a jack-of-all trades. When a larger house was needed, Jerry built an addition himself, board by board, nail by nail. He never lived anywhere else after that house was completed!

He was a workaholic – always in the garage working on cars under the hood or doing body work, or in the yard maintaining two acres of property, or in the garden planting and growing vegetables and flowers. However, there was always time for a trip to the casino!

Survived by wife, Jeanne; daughter, Tracy Matalik of Racine; son, Tony Matalik of Racine; daughter, Andrea (Beau) Barker of Huntsville AL; grandsons: Leonard “Leo” and Marek Barker of Huntsville AL and Christian Matalik of Union Grove; brothers-in law, sisters-in law, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Hattie Matalik; his brother, Robert “Bob” Matalik; sister, Baby Girl Matalik; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Frances Meier; and brother-in-law, Bruce Meier.

Funeral services with full military honors will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, November 18, 2021, 5 p.m. with Reverend Michael Petersen officiating. A reception will follow. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Lake Nebagamon Cemetery in Lake Nebagamon WI.

The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Jerry’s page, select service, and select livestream.

Memorials to one’s favorite charity have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to