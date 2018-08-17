Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Gerald "Jerry" Edward Hawkins

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Edward Hawkins

November 10, 1937 — August 14, 2018

STURTEVANT — Mr. Gerald E. Hawkins, 80, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

He was born in Ashland, WI on November 10, 1937, the son of the late George and Louella (nee: Parsons) Hawkins.

Jerry retired from S.C. Johnson Wax after over 30 years of service as an electrician. Prior to that, he worked at ACME Die Casting.

Jerry had many passions including; Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, fishing, Elvis Presley music, gambling trips to Las Vegas, the Grand Ole Opry. However his greatest joy derived from being in the company of his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Debra Herrera of Racine; his son, John Hawkins, Sr. of Burlington; his grandchildren, Tamra Nees of Racine, John Hawkins, Jr. of Franklin, Angel Hawkins of Racine; his great grandchildren, Joshua Jr., Jacob and Jordan Nees, Ryan Lockridge, Jr., Jasmin Jones, Keira, Mikaela and Kaija Hawkins; his brothers, Clifford Hawkins of Racine, George (Jean) Hawkins, Jr. of Union Grove; his brothers-in-law, John (Marie) Vitacco and Richard Vitacco; his Cats, Harley and Mitzy; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Virginia (nee: Vitacco) Hawkins.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, August 20, 2018 for a visitation from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. A service celebrating his life will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Deacon Dale Nees officiating. There will be a procession to Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia after the service.

Jerry’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to the South Shore Paramedics and the ER staff at Ascension All Saints for their efforts.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000

www.Draeger-Langendorf.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Gerald "Jerry" Edward Hawkins
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments