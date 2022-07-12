Oct. 14, 1954—July 7, 2022

Gerald (Jerry) Anthony Feranchek, 67 of Suring, WI passed away July 7, 2022. He was born October 14, 1954 in Racine, WI, the son of George (Youtch) and Dorothy (Heidenreich) Feranchek. Jerry loved his family and took joy in spreading laughter with anyone he met.

Jerry attended Solomon Juneau HS where he was valedictorian and known as the strongest man during autumn 1970 on the Varsity football team. He went on to graduate from Horlick HS in 1972.

He was a millwright master carpenter for many years and also a truck driver, last employed with Caledonia Haulers where he received employee of the month award numerous times. He had a passion for model trains; enjoyed boating on Chute Pond; bowling with friends and spending time with family.

He will be missed by daughter, Amanda (Kenny) Anderson; grandchildren: Kirsten, Natalya, Jace and Nolan; sister, Linda (Dan) Vaash; brother, Tony (Gina) Feranchek; nieces; nephews; cousins; dear neighbors and friends the Contreras Family.

He was preceded in death by his son, Gerald and his dad and mom.

A gathering in Jerry’s honor will be held at DeMark’s, 1600 Albert St. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 1:00–5:00 PM. Jerry had built the cross that is used during Lent and the baptismal fountain at St. John’s Nepomuk. A Mass in honor of Jerry will be held at St. John’s Nepomuk, 700 English St. on September 1, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Peace to you Jerry.