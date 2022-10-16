July 2, 1933—Oct. 13, 2022

Gerald J. Poepping, 89, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington surrounded by family.

Born in Albany, MN on July 2, 1933, he was the son of Bernard and Olivia (nee: Watercott) Poepping. In his early years, he worked for the College of St. Benedicts in St. Joe, Minnesota working on the farm. This is where he got his nickname “The Peddler” when riding his bike back and forth to his sister’s house. When he was 16, he moved here from Minnesota, where he worked for Bert, Don, and Elmer.

On August 7, 1954, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington, he was united in marriage Joyce Ann Warren. Following marriage, they resided in Brighton Township for 33 years where they raised their family, then the Town of Burlington for the past 35 years. Joyce preceded him in death on November 25, 2017.

Jerry had his own dairy farm and was a jack of all trades. He could fix anything! He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and a previous member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed woodworking, telling jokes and stories, and listening to Polka music and dancing to the music of Dorf Kapelle. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a very caring person and always put others before himself.

Jerry is survived by his children: Hilda (Randy) Jasperson, Mary (Mike) Nolan, Dennis (Jean) Poepping, Teresa (Dave) Eckhart and Patty (Rich) Sauls; special friend, Meg Regner; grandchildren: Dawn (Ryan) Menken, Mark (Allison) Jasperson, Jason (Kate) Nolan, Chris (Lauren) Nolan, Travis (Rosalie) Nolan, Olivia (Dusty) Floyd, Nick (Sara) Poepping, Marie (Joe) Vrchota, Matt (Katie) Eckhart, Shane (Kerrigan Patterson) Sauls and Kasi (Brody) Rogala; great-grandchildren: Makenna and Bennett Menken, Peyton Jasperson, Aiden, Easton and Baby Nolan, James and Benjamin Nolan, Owen and Graham Floyd, Maddox Poepping, Carter and Grant Vrchota and Claire and Cami Eckhart; siblings: Albert (Karen) Poepping and Clarence (Janie) Poepping; in-laws: Mary Ann Poepping, Bill Warren and Jerry (Mary K) Warren; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son Jeff Poepping; siblings: Josephine (Edward) Ruhoff, Ann (Norbert) Koopmeiners, Edna (Arnie) Kremers, Hilda Poepping, Norbert (Helen) Poepping, Bernard (Mary Ann) Poepping and Raymond Poepping. He was further preceded in death by his in-laws: Robert and Lorraine Warren, Dorothy (Bob) Meyers, Bill Sachse, Bob and Judy Warren, Audrey Warren, and Tom Warren.

The family would like to thank the staff of Aurora at Home Hospice, ICU, doctors, nurses, and staff at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington for their kindness and compassionate care during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas Catholic Church or Vince Lombardi Cancer Center.

Services for Jerry will be held Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 3:00 PM until 6:30 PM at the CHURCH. A private burial will take place at a later date.

