Gerald "Gerry" Donald Hiawatha Renpaul

He was born to the late Louis Bernard and Ella Dorothea Louise (nee: Meyer) Renpaul on April 27, 1926 in Racine on the property now known as The Racine Quarry Lake Park. His dad flew the coop when he was 14 months old and left Ella with two children from his first wife who had passed away and four children with her. Gerry was a devil in his younger years and grew up to be a half decent man. In his younger years, he had numerous jobs at Racine Country Club, Cold Spring Beverage Co, Chicago Rubber, Armour Meat, J I Case (3 times), Hamilton Beach and Fox Ice Co. He hitch hiked to New York, worked at Bickford’s Restaurant in New York long enough to earn money to take a bus back to Racine. Gerry then worked at Webster Electric, Modine, Pittsburg Steamship Co, Massey Harris, Teleoptic Co. and finally beginning in August 1950, he was hired as a maintenance man at In-Sink-Erator, becoming a lead maintenance man and electrician. Gerry retired from In-Sink-Erator on May 31, 1985. He helped to decertify the union UAW AFL-CIO local 1264 from In-Sink-Erator in the 1960’s. It took two different times before the union was decertified.