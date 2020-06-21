Gerald "Gerry" Donald Hiawatha Renpaul

April 27, 1926—June 15, 2020
RACINE—Gerald Donald Hiawatha Renpaul, 94, passed away at his home on Monday, June 15, 2020.
A visitation for Gerald will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., with a procession to Graceland Cemetery for a committal service following.
In accordance with the city of Racine mandate, only 25 people are allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be asked to wait outside until others have left the building. For the safety of our guests, we do ask that those in attendance wear a mask or face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding as we navigate these difficult times. A celebration of Gerry’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association have been suggested by the family.
A special thank you to Lynnie for taking my dad for rides, reminiscing around Racine, the city he loved.
This obituary was written by Gerry himself.
