March 30, 1939—March 5, 2021
HARRISVILLE—Gerald G. Willms, age 81 of Harrisville, WI passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at his home. He was born March 30, 1939 on the family farm in Caledonia, WI. He was the 6th of 8 Children to Lester and Leona (Wolter) Willms. Gerald married the love of his life, Judith Fregien, June 20, 1959 and were blessed with five children.
Gerald spent his early years attending Trinity Lutheran Church & School in Caledonia, where he was baptized, confirmed and married. Gerald was a hard worker in the construction industry and enjoyed dartball league, horseshoes, ice-fishing and hunting. In 1980, Gerald and Judy moved their life to Wesfield, WI.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judith; five children: Dawn (Michael) Hugg, Cheryl Melville, Jeffrey (Christine) Willms, Christine (Christopher) Vogt, and Gail (Douglas) Persich; thirteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters: June Kah, Bernice (Bud) Gorecki, and Judy (Roger) Londo; sister-in-law, Maria Willms and brother, Russell (Betsy) Willms; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Shirley (Raymond) Wagner and Betty (Wilbur) Petzke; brother, Ronald Willms; brother-in-law, John Kah; grand-daughter, Caitlyn; great grand-daughter, Madison and son-in-law, Brian Melville.
A memorial service for Gerald will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Harrisville with Rev. Blaine Niskanen officiating. Inurnment will be in Harrisville Cemetery at a later date. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. For the safety of everyone, social distancing and masks will be required at church. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.
His children would like to thank all who have helped out with property maintenance and check-in visits by neighbors, friends and family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.