March 30, 1939—March 5, 2021

HARRISVILLE—Gerald G. Willms, age 81 of Harrisville, WI passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at his home. He was born March 30, 1939 on the family farm in Caledonia, WI. He was the 6th of 8 Children to Lester and Leona (Wolter) Willms. Gerald married the love of his life, Judith Fregien, June 20, 1959 and were blessed with five children.

Gerald spent his early years attending Trinity Lutheran Church & School in Caledonia, where he was baptized, confirmed and married. Gerald was a hard worker in the construction industry and enjoyed dartball league, horseshoes, ice-fishing and hunting. In 1980, Gerald and Judy moved their life to Wesfield, WI.

Gerald is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judith; five children: Dawn (Michael) Hugg, Cheryl Melville, Jeffrey (Christine) Willms, Christine (Christopher) Vogt, and Gail (Douglas) Persich; thirteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters: June Kah, Bernice (Bud) Gorecki, and Judy (Roger) Londo; sister-in-law, Maria Willms and brother, Russell (Betsy) Willms; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Shirley (Raymond) Wagner and Betty (Wilbur) Petzke; brother, Ronald Willms; brother-in-law, John Kah; grand-daughter, Caitlyn; great grand-daughter, Madison and son-in-law, Brian Melville.