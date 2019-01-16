Gerald F. Henke
August 21, 1933 - January 5, 2019
RACINE - Gerald F. Henke, 85, passed away peacefully in Sun City West, AZ, on Saturday, January 5, 2019, with family by his side.
Gerald was born in Racine, WI on August 21, 1933. Gerald was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Patricia E. Henke, who passed away in 2014. The Henkes retired to Arizona together in 1998.
Gerald attended Gilbert Knapp Elementary School and graduated from Washington Park High School. He was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard. He was united in marriage with Patricia on July 9, 1955 in Racine. His career began with blue collar work at Gorton Machine followed by a transition to procurement as a purchasing agent. Subsequently Gerald developed a successful sales career with positions at Neenah and Grede Foundries. Gerald was an avid Green Bay Packer and Chicago Cubs fan. His primary hobby was playing golf. He was a former member of St. Edwards, St. Marys, St. Lucy, and Prince of Peace Catholic churches.
Gerald's surviving family members include his children, Paul (Lisa) Henke and Kathy Ross; grandchildren, Jake Henke, Sarah Henke, Ryan Sebastian, and Talor Keen; great- grandson, Connor Henke; brother, Ralph (Jackie) Henke of Knoxville, TN; and sisters, Doris LaBrasca and Cheryl King of Racine, WI. Additionally, his nieces, nephews, other relative and friends survive him. Gerald was also preceded in death by his parents Antoinette Henke and Clifford Henke who passed away at the astonishing age of 109; mother-in-law, Ruth Sime; and son-in-law, Brian Ross.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home in Racine, WI. Visitation will be Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
