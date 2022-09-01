Dec. 27, 1939—Aug. 28, 2022

RACINE—Gerald Everett (Jerry) Baader died in his home in Racine, WI on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

He was born on December 27, 1939 to the late Everett and Agnes (LaVelle) Baader. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Kostielney).

Jerry will be missed by his six children: Brenda Stussy, Patrick (Lisa) Baader, Annamarie (Blake Cooper) Horvath, Christine (Maciej Godlewski) Nielsen, Jean (William) Kurth and Anthony (Jessica) Horvath, and seven grandchildren: Eric Eisel, Kayla (Patrick) Schmidt, Zachary (Destiny) Nielsen, Pandora Horvath, Austin Baader, Lulu Cooper and Lance Horvath, and five great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary Louise Gutsch and son, Ronald Baader.

Jerry’s hobbies included fishing with family and friends, attending Racine Raiders games and the daily reading of the RJT Sports Section. He worked at Young Radiator Co. until its closing and then Promotions Unlimited until his retirement.

Visitation will be at St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11.00 a.m. with Rev. Patrick O’Loughlin at 7605 Lake Shore Drive, Racine WI. A celebration of life will take place after the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jerrys’ memory can be made to: American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.aspca.org/ways-to-give.

