January 18, 1942 - January 25, 2022

SPRINGSTEAD, WI - Gerald D. Luke passed away in Springstead, Wisconsin on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. He was born in Burlington, Wisconsin on 18 January 1942 to Mary McManus Luke and Richard Luke. Early in life Jerry lived in Somers, Wisconsin, moving to Wheatland in 1945. In 1947 Jerry lived in the Town of Dover, Racine County, Wisconsin and in 1950 he moved back to Wheatland with his family. Jerry attended Kansasville Grade School for first grade then St. Alphonsus Grade School until eighth grade. He then attended Salem Central High School, graduating in 1960. Jerry worked the telephone switchboard part time in 1958 and 1959 for B.B. & W. Telephone Company when the company had crank telephones and 12 party lines when he was in high school.

From 1959 to 2003, except for time spent in the US Navy, Jerry worked for Uhen's Garage, New Munster, Wisconsin, specializing in small engine work. During the war in Vietnam, Jerry served with Attack Squadron 215, a squadron that flew A-1 Skyraiders, deployed aboard carriers USS Hancock and USS Bon Homme Richard, participating in the air war over North Vietnam. He was a third-class petty officer, Aviation Storekeeper rate. After returning from the war, Jerry returned to work at Uhen's Garage.

Jerry served on the Wheatland Recreation Park Board from 1969 to 1980 as secretary/treasurer. It was at this time that the new ballpark in New Munster was constructed. Jerry served on the Wheatland Plan Board from 1975 to 1980 and he was chairman of the Wheatland US Bicentennial Committee. Jerry was one of the founding members of Wheatland Driftbusters, Ltd. Snowmobile Club.

In 1975, Jerry was elected Municipal Judge and served in this office until 2003. This court heard traffic and ordinance violation cases. He was elected to the Price Electric Cooperative Board of Directors in 2015, serving until his death.

In 2003, Jerry retired to his place in Springstead, Iron County, Wisconsin. He was elected to the office of Town Chairman, in the town of Sherman, Iron County in 2005, serving three two-year terms, then was reelected again in 2015 and served until his time of death. He was elected to the Iron County Board in 2006 and served as supervisor until 2012.

Jerry attended St. Alphonsus Church, New Munster and was an usher for many years. After his retirement, he attended St. Isaac Jogues Church in Mercer and was an usher there. Jerry was a past member of Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club, Wisconsin Municipal Judge Association. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Jerry is survived by his brothers: Allen of Winter Garden, Florida, John of Town of Paris, Wisconsin, sister Marietta (Jerry) Vogt of New Berlin, Wisconsin, nieces Jennifer (Joe) Fitzgerald, Emily Luke, Kimberly (Kyle) Anderson and Amy Vogt and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents: Richard and Mary, a brother Richard Jr. and sister Lorena Luke.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Jerry.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434