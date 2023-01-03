Gerald Bung

Aug. 12, 1934—Dec. 29, 2022
RACINE—Gerald “Jerry” Lyle Bung, a native of Wisconsin and a 53-year resident of Fairhope, AL, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the age of 88.
Jerry was born on August 12, 1934, in Racine, WI. He served in the US Navy as a Hospital Corpsman and was a career lithographer at Western Printing Co., Poser Printing and Safeguard Industries after which he excelled in sales with Traveler’s Insurance, Jim Walter, Bass Homes, and Saturn of Mobile. In his retirement he delivered meals to Fairhope’s senior citizens and was a driver for the county B.R.A.T.S. bus. An avid outdoorsman, Jerry was an accomplished marksman and a passionate boater and family grill master. He was a member of the Fairhope Yacht Club, a founding member of the 5th Street Yacht Club in Racine, and a volunteer officer of the Baldwin County Sheriffs Flotilla. Jerry loves the lord and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fairhope.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Wayne and Mabel Bung.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years: Dorothy Christine Bung; his children: Wayne (Jody) Bung and Susan Donald (Don) Hill, Jr.; sister: Arliss (Robert) Albrecht; granddaughter: Jennifer (Justin) Cecil; great granddaughter: Charlotte Cecil; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held from the Chapel of Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Fairhope, Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 3:00pm.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to service time.
Interment will follow in Memory Gardens of Fairhope.