Gerald Bung

Jerry was born on August 12, 1934, in Racine, WI. He served in the US Navy as a Hospital Corpsman and was a career lithographer at Western Printing Co., Poser Printing and Safeguard Industries after which he excelled in sales with Traveler’s Insurance, Jim Walter, Bass Homes, and Saturn of Mobile. In his retirement he delivered meals to Fairhope’s senior citizens and was a driver for the county B.R.A.T.S. bus. An avid outdoorsman, Jerry was an accomplished marksman and a passionate boater and family grill master. He was a member of the Fairhope Yacht Club, a founding member of the 5th Street Yacht Club in Racine, and a volunteer officer of the Baldwin County Sheriffs Flotilla. Jerry loves the lord and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fairhope.