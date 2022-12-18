Jan. 29, 1950—Dec. 13, 2022

RACINE—Gerald A. Howe, 72, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, following a long battle with cancer. Jerry’s family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Choi and his staff throughout the years.

He was born in Racine to the late Esther Erickson on January 29, 1950. Jerry was lovingly raised by his mother Esther and step-father Arthur Wyrich.

Jerry was employed with Miller Brewing Company, until he moved to Florida and owned his own lawn care business. Following his retirement, he was employed with Boucher.

On September 27, 1969 he was united in marriage to Judith A. Anderson.

Jerry always loved a cold beer during a game of cribbage or on an overnight gambling trip. He enjoyed taking trips to Massachusetts to spend time with family.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Howe; his children: Tommy (Diane) Howe and Tammy (Mike) Platz; his grandchildren: Brianna and Sarah Howe; his step-grandchildren: Sean and Megan Platz; his great-grandchildren: Jayden, Analiz, and Logan Platz; his brother, David Howe; and his sister, Beverly (Ebhart) Dertingerbever.

In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his son, Toby Howe; a step-grandson, Aaron Platz and his brother, Richard Howe.

A celebration of Gerald’s life will be held after the holidays for his family.

