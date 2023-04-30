RACINE—Georgia Henningsen Heffel, age 102, entered eternal life on Friday, April 21, 2023. Georgia was born on May 14, 1920, to the late George and Anna Marie Henningsen and was a lifelong resident of Racine. She graduated from Washington Park High School. While employed, she attended evening college classes and after 17 years graduated from Carthage College in 1973 with a BA in English and a minor in Psychology. She was a member of Sigma Tau Delta National English Honor Society and was also a member of the Henry Denhart Society of Carthage College. She became a Big Sister and was later appointed to the Board of Directors of Big Sisters of Racine. Her hobbies were cooking, baking, reading, and traveling. She travelled extensively throughout her lifetime. On September 19, 1981, Georgia was united in marriage to Samuel Heffel who preceded her in death. After 33 years of company employment, she retired from the Human Resources Department of S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc. She also served as Secretary/Treasurer of the Johnson Wax Twenty Year Club for many years. Georgia was a charter member of Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church and served on its first building committee. She also served on the church council, as a communion assistant, lector, usher and over the years had been an active member of the various social ministries, education and service programs of the church. She also belonged to the Women’s Bible Study Fellowship for many years.