RACINE—Georgia Henningsen Heffel, age 102, entered eternal life on Friday, April 21, 2023. For the celebration of Georgia’s life, services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 South Green Bay Road on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Shiela Rawn officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11;00 a.m. Please see Sunday’s Journal for a full obituary.