Feb. 26, 1933—April 7, 2021
RACINE—Georgia Dean Polzin, 88, of Racine, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Georgia was born in Racine on February 26, 1933, the daughter of Walter and Violet (Nee: Flannigan) Lenzke. One of her favorite things to do was going to festivals, especially church festivals. Georgia enjoyed spending time with her family.
She will be deeply missed by her husband, Louis Polzin; three sons: Larry (Linda) Polzin, Randy Polzin and Corey (Corrie) Polzin; along with 11 grandchildren: Lance, Leif, Laura, Lane, Heidi, Randy Jr., Nicholas, Casandra, Dalton, Amanda and Trevor. She is also survived by 12 great grandchildren and one brother, Richard Lenzke, along with nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Georgia was preceded by her parents; sister, Betty; and brother, Walter, Jr.
Services will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel on Wednesday, April 14th at 11:00 a.m. Entombment to follow.
Strouf Funeral Home
1001 High Street
262-632-5101
