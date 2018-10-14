Georgette "Gigi" J. Silvani (Nee: Eppler)

August 11, 1950—October 9, 2018
RACINE—Georgette “GiGi” J. Silvani, age 68, passed away Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital, Wauwatosa, WI.
She was born in Racine, August 11, 1950, daughter of George and Helen (Nee: Dexter) Eppler.
She was a graduate of Washington Park High School “Class of 1969.” On May 15, 1971 at St. Edward Catholic Church she was united in marriage to James M. Silvani. Georgette was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and Vittoria Colonna. An excellent baker, she cherished time baking and coloring with her grandchildren. Georgette also enjoyed sewing and taking trips to the Dells with her family.
She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of forty-seven years, Jim; her children, Stacy (Craig) Brouwers, Dave (Briana) Silvani; her grandchildren, Colton and Aiden Brouwers, Emma and Izzy Silvani; parents, George and Helen Eppler; sister Terri Curtis; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bill Silvani, Joan (Mike) Norman, Bob (Rose) Silvani; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, with Rev. William Whalen officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. (Vittoria Colonna Service at 6:30 p.m.) and Wednesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to the National Kidney Foundation, 10909 W. Greenfield Avenue #201, West Allis, WI 53214 have been suggested.
