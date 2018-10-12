Try 1 month for 99¢
Georgette "GiGi" J. Silvani (Nee: Eppler)

August 11, 1950—October 9, 2018

RACINE—Georgette “GiGi” J. Silvani, age 68, passed away Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital, Wauwatosa, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, with Rev. William Whalen officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. (Vittoria Colonna Service at 6:30 p.m.) and Wednesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to the National Kidney Foundation, 10909 W. Greenfield Avenue #201, West Allis, WI 53214 have been suggested.

