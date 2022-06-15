Aug. 27, 1944—June 12, 2022

RACINE—George William Hawley III, 77, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

George was born to the late George William II and Doris Hawley on August 27, 1944, in Racine. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1968 and was stationed in Germany. George then worked for Young Radiators for 19 years. After that, George became a self-employed painter for 20 years. He enjoyed life to the fullest, always riding his Harleys and traveling. George also enjoyed woodworking.

George will be deeply missed by his son, Yuri (Sarah) Hawley; grandchildren: Jorgen Hawley and Ameila Bell Hawley; brother, Mike Hawley; along with several other relatives and friends.

George is predeceased by his sister, Eleanor Treiber.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation for George at the Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jonathan Kolberg for his loving care and friendship for George.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave.

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361