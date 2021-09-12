George W. Smith, 98, passed away at his residence, on Tuesday, September 1, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Private services, with full military honors, were held in Faithbridge Church, with Pastor John Fleming officiating. Entombment followed in West Lawn Memorial Park. The family has suggested memorials to the Tiny Houses or any organization benefiting veterans. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
