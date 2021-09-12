 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
George W. Smith
0 Comments

George W. Smith

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

George W. Smith, 98, passed away at his residence, on Tuesday, September 1, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Private services, with full military honors, were held in Faithbridge Church, with Pastor John Fleming officiating. Entombment followed in West Lawn Memorial Park. The family has suggested memorials to the Tiny Houses or any organization benefiting veterans. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL

HOME OR CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

Draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Way to 'wow' outreach prospects into actually opening your emails

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News