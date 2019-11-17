Racine – George W. Schemel Jr., 69, passed from this life into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus on November 13, 2019. George leaves behind his wife of 8 years, Maryellen; his brother, David and sister-in-law, Ann; his sister, Becky and brother-in-law, Gary; two step-sons: Ryan and Nathan; and granddaughter, Maya. In accordance with George’s wishes, a memorial service will be held in the spring. He will be greatly missed. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeracineinc.com.