George W. Gates
May 31, 1950 - July 15, 2019
RACINE - George W. Gates, age 69, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Madison, May 31, 1950, son of the late Audrey Gates (Nee: Hanson) and George Gates.
George loved swimming, flying with his father around Wisconsin and all types of music.
Survivors include his brothers, John (Jill) Gates of Racine, Geoffrey (Rosie) Gates of Lansing, KS; his stepmother, Dolores M. (Nee: Wagner) Gates of Palm Harbor, FL; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Private services will be held with interment at Mound Cemetery.
Memorials to Special Olympics and Health Care Network have been suggested.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to George's caregivers at Southern Wisconsin Center throughout the years for their loving care and friendship.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
