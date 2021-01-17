1949 - 2021
George W. Billings, age 71 passed away, Sunday, January 10, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born in Racine July 31, 1949 son of the late Willard and Irene (Nee: Weitzel) Billings.
After graduating from High School, George joined the carnival and led an adventurous life, traveling the country. Above all he cherished time spent with his family and will be dearly missed.
Surviving is his wife Irene “Sue” (Nee: House) Billings, daughter, Lynn Smith (son-in-law Richard Watts), grandchildren, Cheyenne Rose Watts and Jason Daniel Watts; brothers, Robert Billings and Walter Billings; sister Elaine Billings; cousins, other relatives and many dear friends.
Private funeral services were held with interment at Mound Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to his grandchildren, as an education fund will be established.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
