TERRELL, TX—George Victor Voss of Terrell,TX born September 15, 1933 in Racine, WI passed into heaven on July 31, 2022 at Buffalo, NY VA Hospital.

He is the son of William and Helen (Horvath) Voss. The husband of Virginia (Walbridge) Voss; father of Pamela (Voss) Chatt, Gregory (Debi) Voss, Michael Voss, Mark (Cathie) Voss, Scott (Lisa) Voss. The grandfather of ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.