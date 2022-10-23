1932—2022

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Surrounded by family, George T. Godlewski, of Pleasant Prairie, formerly of the Town of Somers, passed away on October 15, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, WI after a brief illness. George was proud to have turned 90 years old in September in his home with his dog.

George was born in Popowo, Poland in 1932, the son of the late Roman and Jozefa (Kaczynska) Godlewski. He grew up working the family farm with his parents and completed a Masonry Apprenticeship in Technical High School. George met his wife Barbara (Kowalewska) when an uncle, also a “matchmaker”, arranged for George to help Barbara’s father with a barn roof, and George returned with fudge for her sisters. A few months later in 1957, George and Barbara made the pilgrimage, by train, to be married at Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine, Poland. In 1965, after waiting 7 years for admission to the United States, George sailed from Gdynia, Poland to Canada on the passenger ship, the Batory, with $2.00 and a small suitcase, to realize his dreams through the sponsorship of his aunt, Mary Dorf and cousin, Jack Brehm in Racine. He sent for his family two years later.

George worked hard throughout life. He was employed as a foundry worker at Modern Plating, custodian at St. Luke’s Hospital, Racine, an assembly worker at AMC/Chrysler where he opted for an early retirement due to a plant closing, and then maintenance at Kenosha Country Club until 2004. George was always grateful to his supportive United Auto Workers (UAW), Local 72. Union leadership at AMC advocated for his return to work after he was struck by a vehicle in a blizzard in 1976, a near death accident for which he was hospitalized and off work for a year.

While small in stature, George was big on energy and determination. George and Barbara kept honeybees and raised chickens and ducks, as well as a few goats, emus, cows and horses over the years. George kept busy with yard, garden and animal projects and was always one to sing Polish hymns while he worked. George was a gearhead. He had an amazing knack for mechanics and could repair most anything. He enjoyed cars and trucks, many of them. He thrived on the art of the deal, bartering whether it was a car, horse or chickens. He had a stand with honey at the Kenosha farmer’s market. George always had a canine companion. He and Barbara had a variety of dogs from collies to yellow labrador retrievers, but his last loyal companion, Charlie Brown, was from a rescue.

George and Barbara were Babcia and Dzia Dzia (grandma and grandpa) to many; they had 10 grandchildren over a span of 24 years, and they helped care for and were regular fans and supporters of their grandchildren’s activities, from sports, concerts, Scouts to life events.

George loved his life in the United States. When his children would ask to go on a vacation, George would respond, “This is a vacation!” referring to his great appreciation for life at home. While he was not one to seek out a trip, he was amazed with and continued to reflect on his few travels to Washington, DC, Niagara Falls, Dallas (especially the JFK Memorial), and Medora, North Dakota. George was a fan of hats, cowboy boots and sweets, especially Barbara’s chrusciki and paczki. His favorite shows late in life were The Three Stooges, Shark Tank and old Westerns.

After his wife Barbara of 57 years passed away in 2015, it was important to George that their tradition of organizing the annual Polish Heritage Picnic at Smolensky Park in Racine continue, together with Polish National Alliance and the Racine Community Foundation. George and Barbara were always connected to their original parish community, St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Racine, even after it closed.

George is survived by daughters, Margaret (Paul) Wadzinske and Mary Ann (Dennis) Brodjeski; son, Maciej (Christine Nielsen) Godlewski; son-in-law, Todd Giese; grandchildren, Jacob, Alena and Craig Wadzinske, Blake and Gideon Brodjeski, Michael (Mary Laken) Giese, Marcus (Carlee) Godlewski, Melissa (Mike) Briggs, Monica (John) Prochniak; great-grandchildren; cousins, Helen and Bill Dombrowski, as well as many other relatives and friends who were like family here and in Poland.

In addition to his wife, Barbara and his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Bogdan; daughter, Barbara Giese; grandson, Vaughn Brodjeski; brother, Stanley (Gabricia) Godlewski; sister, Gienia (Czeslaw) Bobrowska; cousins, Jack and Jean Brehm of Racine, and family in Poland.

Funeral services honoring George’s life will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street, Kenosha. Interment will follow in St. Casimir Cemetery. A visitation for George will be held at the Piasecki Funeral Home on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to Polanki (www.polanki.org), Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, or to the Racine Zoo, where George enjoyed visiting the last few years. https://racinezoo.org/donations, 2131 N. Main St. Racine, WI 53402. George would encourage you to be a good neighbor, care for a pet and support St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store and its mission, where he was a shopper and then donator.

Special memorial thanks to his orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Charles (CW) Christenson, who saved George’s leg during a six-month hospital stay and multiple recastings, rather than amputate in the earlier mentioned 1976 accident. Special thanks to all those that assist and enhance the lives of the elderly and vulnerable, including exceptional neighbors and caretakers; the medical staff at Aurora, especially the Emergency Room staff where George was a frequent flyer for a period of time in recent years; and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department that was understanding and patient with him whether it was his overly friendly 120 pound lab, who was an escape artist, or George’s attempts to use his Bobcat to travel on the local roads.

