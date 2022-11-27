 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

George S. Stolp

  • 0
George S. Stolp

MT. PLEASANT — George S. Stolp, 91, passed away at Primrose Assisted Living on Sunday, November 13, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held in the funeral home on Friday, December 2nd, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. William Dietzler officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home that same day from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery Friday, December 2nd at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the West Racine Kiwanis Club Scholarship Fund c/o Mary Sue Langendorf 4315 Lathrop Ave. Racine, WI 53403. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME

4600 County Line Road

262-552-9000

Draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sometimes a subscription detox can be great for your health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News