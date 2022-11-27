MT. PLEASANT — George S. Stolp, 91, passed away at Primrose Assisted Living on Sunday, November 13, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held in the funeral home on Friday, December 2nd, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. William Dietzler officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home that same day from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery Friday, December 2nd at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the West Racine Kiwanis Club Scholarship Fund c/o Mary Sue Langendorf 4315 Lathrop Ave. Racine, WI 53403. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.