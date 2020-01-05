George S. "Bud" Hueffner

George was born in Racine on October 8, 1926, to George and Frances (nee: Peil) Hueffner. George was a lifelong Racine resident who served in the US Navy, then worked as a machinist until his retirement. He married the former Ruth Schilder in Racine on July 3, 1965, she preceded him in death on July 9, 2007. George and Ruth moved into the Parkview apartments where they enjoyed socializing with the friends they made there. George was an avid Brewers and Packers fan, and loved to spend time with his family, play Bingo, and do crossword puzzles.