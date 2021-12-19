July 25,1931—December 13, 2021

RACINE—George Robert Krizmanich, age 90, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at Ascension Hospital Franklin. He was born in Racine, WI, July 25, 1931, son of the late George and Anna (nee Klemencic) Krizmanich.

George graduated from Wm Horlick High School “class of 1949”. On May 16, 1959, he was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Andersen, and they were married for 59 years when she passed on May 19, 2018. George was employed by Western Publishing for 38 years, retiring in 1990. He was a member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. George enjoyed vacationing, especially enjoyed taking Pat to Hawaii on their 25th anniversary, his annual golfing trip to Myrtle Beach and the big trip to Australia with his best friend, Cal. He enjoyed golf, yard work and in his younger years bowling. He especially loved going to his grandchildren’s concerts and sporting events. Above all, George will be best remembered for his great love and devotion to his family.

George will be dearly missed by his children: Brian Krizmanich, Lori Welsh, Lisa Yankech; three grandchildren: Krista (Kris) Baumeister, Kevin (Molly) Welsh, Shane (Brianna) Yankech; great-grandsons: Jackson and Carter Baumeister; sister, Doris Timler; in-laws: Barbara Krismanich, Debbie Andersen, Linda (Mark) Baker, Robert Andersen, Marie Andersen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Krizmanich; brother, Robert; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Nels and Esther (nee Higgins) Andersen, in-laws: Nels “Butch” Andersen, Joyce (Chuck) Dawson, Beverly (John) Muzenski, James Andersen, Richard Andersen, and Greta Andersen.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Foundation have been suggested.

A very special thank you to the staff at Parkview Gardens and to nurses Michelle and Katie for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to