George Robert Krizmanich

George Robert Krizmanich

July 25, 1931—December 13, 2021

RACINE—George Robert Krizmanich, age 90, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at Ascension Hospital Franklin. He was born in Racine, WI, July 25, 1931, son of the late George and Anna (nee Klemencic) Krizmanich.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Foundation have been suggested.

Please see Sunday’s Journal Times or the funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

