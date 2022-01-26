October 1, 1942—January 22, 2022

KENOSHA, WI—George Robert Huxhold, Jr., 79, of Kenosha Wisconsin, passed away at his home after a courageous battle with ALS on January 22, 2022, surrounded by his entire family.

George was born on October 1, 1942 to George and Mary (nee Brion) Huxhold, Sr in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Upon graduating from Mary D. Bradford high school in 1960, he joined the US Army. George worked closely with his father George Sr. at Huxhold Motors for many years.

On June 30, 1960, he married his best friend and the love of his life, Janice Eileen Wilson. They had two daughters: Ann and Jane. George proudly served as a police officer in the Kenosha Police Department from 1964 through 1975. George and Jan and daughters then moved to Shawano Lake in northeast Wisconsin to own and operate the Shawano Lake Inn. They spent many enjoyable years living on the shore of Shawano Lake. George loved cruising the lake with Jan and the family or pulling the kids skiing and tubing behind his boat. Shawano Lake remains their family’s beloved “up north” getaway. It was in his years in Shawano when he entered the real estate and home building business. In Shawano, George and Jan spent many years with Hilgenberg Realty. George along with Jan worked together in real estate and new construction for over 45 years. George also became a Certified Auctioneer and went on to hold many auctions in Wisconsin and Florida, always with Jan at his side. George being the adventurer he was, pursued his dream of real estate, new construction, and auctioneering in New Port Richey, FL. As much as they enjoyed Florida life, the love of family pulled them back to Wisconsin.

George and his wife Jan and daughter Jane owned and operated Huxhold Builders and Realtors in Kenosha for many years. It was during retirement that he and Jan could slow down and enjoy the fruits of their years of hard work. They spent many happy winters in Cape Canaveral, Florida enjoying retirement shenanigans with many good friends from Shawano. It was also during his retirement that George took up the hobby of biking and golf. He loved the bike rides through Pets park and Kenosha Harbor with his good buddy Robert.

George was honored to serve his community in so many ways. He was Past President of the South Sheridan Road Business Association; the Shawano Area Chamber of Commerce; the Port Richey, FL Chamber of Commerce; and the Racine-Kenosha Realtors Association. George was also a proud and active member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church in Racine.

George was preceded in death by his parents: George and Mary (nee Brion) Huxhold, Sr; his parents in-law: Dorothy and Andy Wilson; his nephew, Larry Huxhold; and his brother-in-law, Bill Wilson. George is survived by his wife of 59-1/2 years, Jan; daughters and sons-in-law: Ann and Mark Zogg and Jane and Mike Spaude; as well as his precious grandchildren: Max Zogg, Sarah Spaude, Sophie Zogg, Seth Spaude and Ruby Zogg. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law: Jim and Kay Huxhold. And, survived by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Andy and Lois Wilson and Terrie and Buddy Andrews.

George’s visitation will be on Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m. at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home; a visitation at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Avenue in Racine) will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a mass at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Because of Covid concerns, the family requests that masks be worn.

Heartfelt thanks and gratitude to George’s hospice nurse, Darryl; and, to George’s long-term and very dear friends Robert Ventura and Larry Mielke. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given in George’s name to the ALS Association or to St. Lucy’s Catholic Church in Racine.

