April 8, 1930—Oct. 8, 2022

WAUNAKEE—George R. Means, age 92, passed away, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Fulton, MO, April 8, 1930, son of the late Joe and Rosie (Nee: Fifer) Means.

George served 20 years in the US Navy as a Gunners Mate 1st Class. Served aboard four ships and made six cruises overseas to Japan, China and Philippines. Spent two years in Muskegon, MI at a Naval Reserve Training Center as a Gunnery Instructor and one year Adak, Alaska as a Senior Petty Officer in charge of the Base Armory. Two years at Great Lakes Naval Training Center as a Company Commander. George also retired from Ocean Spray Cranberries after 22 years.

George loved sports; he loved bowling, golf, tennis and especially softball. He pitched for his son-in-law’s softball team at the age of 67. He was a life member of the V.F.W., and a member of the Fleet Reserve Association.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; stepdaughters: Cynthia (James) Nelson, Geralyn Weeks (fiancee, Robert Sheppard), Cassandra (Timothy) Taylor; grandchildren: Jason Weeks, Eric Nelson (Brigid Walsh), Janel (Ryan) Martens, Alexandra Taylor (Patrick O’Connell) Cameron Taylor; great-grandchildren: Anthony Weeks, Bradley Martens, Kieran Nelson and Theodore Martens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clyde Means who was killed in Korea.

A funeral Service celebrating George’s life will be held at the funeral home, Sunday, October 16, 2022, 4:00 PM. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Sunday at 3:30 PM until time of service.

