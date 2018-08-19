February 28, 1933—August 13, 2018
RACINE – George P. (Jack) Rashleger, age 85, a wonderful man, let go of his health struggles and fell asleep to be with the Lord on August 13, 2018 at Grand Prairie Health & Rehab Center in Kenosha with loving family at his side.
Born February 28, 1933, Jack was the youngest child of George and Nettie Rashleger. Jack was born, raised and a lifelong Racine resident.
After high school Jack enlisted with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He completed his medical training in Montgomery, AL and Arctic Mtn. & Glacier training in Big Delta, AK. He was then assigned to Air and Land Rescue in Elmendorf Air Base in Anchorage, AK. During his time in service he earned the Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Medal, and the Alaska Defense Medal.
Jack married Lavina Hamilton after his honorable discharge while living in Spokane, WA. They returned to settle in Racine where they had two daughters (Jacqueline and Jean). They later divorced.
In 1985 Jack met Carol Jacoby at Washington Park Golf Course and they married in 1992. He was not only a husband but a best friend and partner in life, sharing their many moments and memories together. Jack enjoyed “road trips”, having been in all of the states except Hawaii (he never flew after being discharged from the Air Force). Carol and his family will remember with joy many cross country trips. He and Carol wintered in Myrtle Beach, SC. for many years.
Jack worked in sales at Sears for over 30 years, retiring in 1993. Many of you may remember his warm and caring smile and willingness to help solve your home improvement needs. He then was blessed and able to enjoy 25 years of happy retirement. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church for many years.
To those who had the privilege of knowing Jack, know that he enjoyed life, was a true gentleman, and believed in the goodness of people. He was an avid sportsman, enjoyed bowling and softball and later took up the game of golf. He achieved four “hole-in-ones” in his golfing career. Of course he followed the Brewers and was an avid Packer fan having held season tickets for over 50 years.
His outgoing personality brought so much joy to the people around him. He was honest, friendly, kind, generous and will be greatly missed by all of us who knew and loved him. He loved being in the surroundings of his family and circle of friends.
Left to comfort one another with loving memories of Jack are his wife of 26 years Carol and their combined families consisting of two children: Jean (Sri) Reddi, Wanda (Ken) Gall; 4 grandchildren: Richard Ketah, Alaina Reddi, Brandon (Michelle) Cordova, Brittany (Ryan) Lynch; 1 great-grandchild, Tandon Cordova.
Additionally, Jack is survived by his brothers Bob and Bill Rashleger; sister in law Elsie Rashleger; Carol’s mother Marie Mullins and Carol’s siblings; Paulette (Don) Leinwander, Linda (Norm) Knauf, and Perry Mullins and his significant other Carolyn Reynolds.
He had many dear nieces and nephews, too many to mention by name, but all very important to him.
Relatives and friends that remained in his heart and thoughts long after their passing included: his eldest daughter Jacqueline; his parents; mother of his children, Lavina Hamilton; brothers Harold, Les, Orville and Larry; sisters Lucille, Dorothy, Marian and Betty; and Carol’s father, Charles Mullins.
A very special thank you to his neighbors who spent countless hours with Jack in conversation in his last weeks and in helping Carol.
A Memorial Mass for Jack will be celebrated on Monday, August 27th, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, (6400 Spring St.). The family will receive friends in the church narthex on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Inurnment with full military honors will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 P.M.
The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, that an act of kindness to others be performed in honor of Jack, or memorials in Jacks name may be sent to the Veterans Outreach of WI (the Veteran Village of Racine) located at 1624 Yount Street, Racine, WI 53404 or at www.vetsoutreachwi.us.
