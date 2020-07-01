October 8, 1929—June 22, 2020
RACINE—George O. Zitka Jr., 90 passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Hospice Alliance Hospice House. He was a lifelong resident of Racine, born on October 8, 1929, the son of the late George, Sr. and Libby (Robotka) Zitka.
George was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School “class of 1947” and University of Illinois Architectural School. On October 18, 1952 he was united in marriage to Jean Strippel at Holy Communion Lutheran Church.
During his working career he had been employed with architectural firms throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. George was a longtime member of the Racine Yacht Club. He enjoyed sailing, Sudoku and watching Mash. George especially loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Surviving is his wife, Jean, their children, Elizabeth (Ron) James, Katherine (Jeff) Johnson, Philip Zitka and Rebecca (Todd) Feehrer; grandchildren, Emily (Eric) Weyker, Zach Zitka, Amy (Austin) Maxedon, Maggie Zitka, Sam Zitka and Sydney Feehrer. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
George was preceded in death by a sister, Gladys (Robert) Jensen, nephew, Dane Jensen, father and mother-in-law, Earl and Cora Strippel.
Private services have been held and he was laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to one’s favorite charity have been suggested.
A special thank you to Dr. DeCheck, Home Harbor and the staff at Hospice Alliance Hospice House for the care given to George.
www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
