February 21, 1923—February 17, 2019
UNION GROVE – George Markiewicz, age 95, passed away at his residence on February 17, 2019.
He was born on February 21, 1923 to parents John and Hellen (nee. Muchu) Markiewicz in South Milwaukee. George married the love of his life, Rose Marie Bower, on October 22, 1949. They were married for 64 years and together raised six children. He served in the United States Navy from 1941-1943 as a mechanic during World War II. Following his military service, he owned and operated George’s Service Garage for over 30 years. Following his retirement, he worked at the Chippewa Girls Ranch in Eagle River, as the grounds manager, and was known as Grandpa George to the many girls who attended the camp.
George lived a very active life in retirement. He loved to do woodworking, tinker and could fix anything. He was known as a master mechanic and a jack of all trades. George loved to eat good food, socialize, and was very well liked anywhere he went. He loved polka music, enjoyed playing cards, bowling and spending time with his family. George was known as a good hearted trouble maker with a great sense of humor.
He is survived by his children, Linda Brazeau, John (Judy) Markiewicz, Cheryl (Milton Jr.) Ketchum, Mary Jo (David) Salas, George (Tracy) Markiewicz, and Gerald (Michele) Markiewicz; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
George was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rose Marie; grandson, Donald F. Salas; great-great granddaughter, Cora J. Markiewicz; and siblings, Sally, Irene, Elenore, Adele, and Roman.
The family would like to acknowledge the many years of loving care given to George by his daughter, Mary Jo.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11am – 2pm. Memorial services and full military honors will immediately follow. A Celebration of George’s life will follow at 4pm at the Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9808 Durand Avenue, Sturtevant. Private burial will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
