George Margosian

George was born on November 19, 1930 in Racine, WI to Maireni (Mariane) and Hovnan (Harry) Margosian. George lived a life of service and love for family. He graduated Horlick High School having played football, basketball, and baseball and run track. From there he was property of the Philadelphia Blue Jays as first baseman. He served as a forward observer in the artillery during the Korean War. After graduating from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, he married Diane Adsit in 1957. He first became an elementary teacher at Jerstad-Agerholm and later Goodland School and went on to serve as a principal at Caddy Vista Elementary School and Roosevelt Elementary School. George relished his community as a member of St. Mesrob’s Armenian Church.