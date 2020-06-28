A bright light went dim in our lives when George M. Kopulos, 73, was killed while riding his motorcycle. Born July 19, 1946 to the late Albert and Beatrice (Anton) Kopulos, he lived most of his life in Racine, graduating from Park High School. Early on he developed his love for live music, spending some years in California going to Whiskey-A-Go-Go and other clubs to see Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin, and other legends. George loved rock and roll and spent hours playing his drums. He supported local bands and could be found sitting in on a jam session with several of Racine’s talented musicians. Along with his wife Bonnie, they attended numerous concerts throughout Wisconsin. Together they enjoyed traveling to island destinations and across the USA. George had a love for classic muscle cars, especially his ‘67 GTO as well as his custom Harley. He enjoyed going to local car and bike shows winning numerous prizes. Beyond all the trophies he loved his fellow enthusiasts. George looked forward to seeing all the regulars and meeting new people.

He had a larger than life personality, loved to laugh, tell stories, and reminisce with friends. George was well known as co-owner/operator of the Corner house Restaurant. He took great pride in carrying on his father’s legacy and went out of his way to make sure his many loyal customers were satisfied. During his years at the Corner House, he served many Green Bay Packer greats as well as other notable public figures. George loved all sports and he and Bonnie attended many games, always looking for a stadium to visit while traveling. He shot pool on various leagues in Racine and Kenosha and was known to play a hand or two of blackjack at the casino. After his retirement in 2018, he spent time with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he adored and were with him at shows as well as annual trips to the Dells.