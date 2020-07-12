Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

A bright light went dim in our lives when George M. Kopulos, 73, was killed while riding his motorcycle.

CHANGE OF VENUE. There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at CORTESE BANQUET HALL, 1300 Sheridan Road, Kenosha at 12 p.m.