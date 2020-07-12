July 19, 1946 – June 21, 2020
A bright light went dim in our lives when George M. Kopulos, 73, was killed while riding his motorcycle.
CHANGE OF VENUE. There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at CORTESE BANQUET HALL, 1300 Sheridan Road, Kenosha at 12 p.m.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
