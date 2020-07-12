George M. Kopulos
0 comments

George M. Kopulos

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
George M. Kopulos

July 19, 1946 – June 21, 2020

A bright light went dim in our lives when George M. Kopulos, 73, was killed while riding his motorcycle.

CHANGE OF VENUE. There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at CORTESE BANQUET HALL, 1300 Sheridan Road, Kenosha at 12 p.m.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

To plant a tree in memory of George Kopulos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News