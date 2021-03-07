February 29, 1940—February 28, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT — George L. Koehler III, age 80, passed away at Ascension-All Saints Hospital in Racine on February 28, 2021.

He was born on February 29, 1940, to parents George and Leona (nee: Jacowicz) Koehler II in Racine. George proudly served in the United States Navy in the Bay of Pigs during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He served on both an aircraft carrier and a survey ship, helping transport civilians and map out the area. Following his military career, he worked for S.C. Johnson as a stationary engineer for 40 years. He also owned a small remodeling and pool business.

George loved watching Western movies and going to his vacation home up north with his dogs. He enjoyed fishing and most recently, online shopping. His most cherished and favorite activity was spending time with his family, especially his grandsons, Mitch and Max. He will be lovingly remembered as an outgoing, enthusiastic and eccentric man, who was an amazing storyteller. George will be dearly missed by all that knew him.

George is survived by his children, Jeannie (Dan) Bendtsen, Barbara (Clifford) Denman and Randy Koehler; grandchildren, Andrew & Steven Bendtsen, Mitch (Samantha) and Max Denman; great-granddaughter, Alexia Ann Denman; brother, Robert Koehler.