April 21, 1929—January 7, 2019
RACINE—George L. Durben, 89, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, January 7, 2019.
George was born on April 21, 1929, to the late Adam and Anna (nee Bins) Durben in Racine. He was united in marriage to Vicky Hess on February 1, 1975, in Las Vegas, NV.
George was a meat cutter for many years at Sentry and Piggly Wiggly. He and his wife loved to travel to Hawaii and go on cruises. George also had a passion for fishing. He will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish George’s memory is his loving wife of 43 years, Vicky Lynn Durben; his children: Tom (Cari) Durben, Terry (Monica) Durben, Trudy (Scott) Durben, and Duffy Ford; his step-children: Jeff Scoville, JoAnn Scoville, and Kim Svoboda; his brother-in-law, Terry (Sue) Hess; his niece, Felicia M. Hess; as well as many other relatives and friends.
George is preceded in death by his brothers: James and Robert Durben, as well as his sisters: Helen Durben, Marie Ager, and Marguerite Scholzen.
Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M at the Wilson Funeral Home (1212 Lathrop Ave) on Sunday, January 13, 2019. Interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made out to the Make a Wish Foundation (11020 W Plank Ct #200, Wauwatosa, WI 53226) and/or the Ronald McDonald House (8948 W Watertown Plank Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53226).
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the nurses who took care of George on floor 3 of Ascension- All Saints as well as Dr. Willard, Dr. Sriram, and Dr. Dhingra.
Ecclesiastes 3-1:
To everything there is
A season and a time
To every purpose
Under heaven
