George Kaprelian

July 13, 1934—Nov. 8, 2021

SUNNYVALE, CA—George was born on July 13, 1934, in Racine, Wisconsin to Harry and Margaret Jollatian Kaprelian. He was the son of immigrant parents who survived the Armenian Holocaust. He was one of six children including sisters: Helen, AnneMarie; brothers: Zeke and Sam and an infant brother who have preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Mickey; sons: Ty, and Dr. Brad Kaprelian, his wife, Dr. Lindi Henell; grandchildren: Erin Michelle and J.T. Kaprelian, and relatives in the Midwest, across the country, and in Marseilles, France.

He attended Garfield and McKinley schools in Racine, graduated from Horlick High School and continued his studies at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. He graduated with a dental degree from the Marquette University School of Dentistry. He served his country, receiving his commission as an officer of the U.S. Army, and served as a dentist in Alaska. He continued his studies at the University of Tennessee earning his master’s degree in Orthodontics. He became board-certified by the American Board of Orthodontics.

He and his family moved to Sunnyvale, California where he practiced for over 50 years, joined the last 31 years by his son, Dr. Brad Kaprelian.

As a young man he enjoyed playing sports, both baseball and football. While living in California he adopted the San Francisco 49’ers and held season tickets for many years, but he still rooted for his Green Bay Packers.

He held several patents, was a member of the ADA, CDA, SCCDS, and the Sunnyvale Rotary Club. He also served in many other professional organizations, including the Pacific Coast Society of Orthodontists, and the Edward H. Angle Society, and served as President for both.

He inspired a number of former employees and patients alike to enter the field of dentistry, including his son, Brad and daughter-in-law, Dr. Lindi Henell.

He continued his life-long love of learning by attending numerous courses and study clubs. His goal, to improve his diagnostic skills and enhance the experience and treatment results for his patients.

He was a kind and gentle man who loved his family, his profession and his patients. He will be missed by many.