George Joseph Neubecker

July 11, 1944—Oct. 4, 2022

WARRENS—George Joseph Neubecker, 78, died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Warrens, Wisconsin. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the start of the service. Online condolences can be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

