George J. Rainey

George was born in La Grange, IL on January 24th, 1966 to the late George L. and JoAnn (nee: Dent) Rainey. He was a high school graduate of Lyons Township where he played football and basketball. He then attended UW-Whitewater where he was an All-American running back. George continued playing professional football in Italy; semi-pro football with the DuPage Eagles (winning two national championships); and finished his football career playing with the Racine Raiders.

While in school at UW-Whitewater, George met the love of his life, Michelle Wickler. George and Michelle relocated to the Racine area to start their careers with Racine County—Michelle to serve our community as a social worker and George, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Department. They were united in marriage November 4th, 1995. They served as foster parents prior to having their beautiful daughters. George was a well-respected deputy for 23 years, where he was a devoted member of the SWAT team. For placing the lives of others before himself, he was awarded the “Medal of Valor” in 2004. He was also awarded the “Exemplary Officer Award” in 2003 and the “Award of Excellence” in 2006. He celebrated his retirement with a family vacation to sunny Key West, Florida in January 2019.