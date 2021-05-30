George J. Rainey

Surviving are his loving wife of over 24 years, Michelle Rainey who George affectionately called “Mik”; their treasured daughters: Alexandria Marie “Allie” Rainey (Lorenzo Rodriquez) and Jenna JoAnn Rainey (Jose Becerra); Michelle’s parents, Edward and Aryls Wickler; sisters-in-law: Kim (Robert) Gosh and Lianne Rainey; nieces and nephews: Sophie and Quinn Rainey; Samantha (Haydon) Beecroft and Nicholas Gosh (Ali Talady); many other dear relatives and friends-including his brothers and sisters of the Racine County Sheriff’s Dept. In addition to his parents, George was preceded by his brother, Charles “Chuck” Rainey (who died at the young age of 53 on March 28, 2020).