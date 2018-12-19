March 24, 1927—November 22, 2018
George J. McCloud, age 91, formally of Racine, passed away on November 22, 2018 in Milwaukee, WI.
George was a veteran of WW2, graduate of both UW-Milwaukee and UW-Madison. George retired early from the Racine Unified School district and spent his golden years in Palm Beach, FL.
George was an avid sports fan, world traveler, former Golden Gloves boxer. George was a loving father, grandfather, and brother who will be greatly missed. Surviving are his daughter Heidi (Rick) Geller, grandchildren Alexis (Collin) Grzyb, Spencer Zold, Sawyer Geller, great grandson Miles Grzyb, and sister Ruth McCloud. George was proceeded in death by his parents James McCloud, Elsa McCloud, and son Scott J. McCloud.
Private Memorial service will be held later this week.
