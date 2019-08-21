March 15, 1929—August 15, 2019
RACINE—George Joseph Ginther, 90, passed away at Primrose in Mount Pleasant on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
George’s memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave, Racine, WI 53404, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 am. Visitation will take place at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and again at church on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Primrose Memorial Garden Fund, or to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
