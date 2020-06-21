George J. Checki

George proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. On June 23, 1956, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Amelia B, Kane. They shared fifty-five beautiful years together before Amelia passed away on February 15, 2011. George was employed with Styberg Engineering for thirty years before retiring in 1991. Solid as a rock, George was most dependable and was a strong union man/ safety man. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Able to fix anything, he liked working with his hands. For leisure, George enjoyed golfing, square dancing and camping trips. He will be best remembered for his sense of humor, love of music, and for his great love and devotion to his family.