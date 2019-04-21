December 6, 1940—April 16, 2019
RACINE—George J. “Brutus” Kaltenschnee, 78, passed away in Ascension-Columbia-St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
He was born in Racine on December 6, 1940, the son of the late George A. and Helen (nee: Behrens) Kaltenschnee.
After attending Washington Park High School, he was hired by S. C. Johnson, where he worked until he retired. He was one of the founding members and first president of the Sin City Riders Motorcycle Club. He loved the Harley life where he was known as “Brutus”. George was also a member of the S.C. Johnson 20 Year Club, and the J.M.B.A.
Surviving are his children, Kimberly (Timothy) Stuebe, of Racine, Linda Kaltenschnee-Thomas, of Ocala, FL, Kristine (Sean) Murphy, of Flagstaff, AZ. and George C. Kaltenschnee, of Altamonte Springs, FL; 2 grandchildren. Melissa (Adam) Pratt, and Ivy Kaltenschnee; two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Taylor Pratt; brother, James (Kathy) Kaltenschnee, of Yorktown, Virginia. His nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and fellow riders also survive him. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson, George “Christian” Kaltenschnee Jr. In keeping with George’s wishes, a private service was held. Memorials can be directed to his family.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.