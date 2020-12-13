1929—2020

RACINE – George H. Bahr, 92, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday, December 7, 2020.

George was born in Racine on December 6, 1928 to the late William J. and Catherine (nee Perkins) Bahr. On November 22, 1952, George married Pamela A. Udell celebrating 68 years of marriage. He served in the U.S. Army with the Military Police during the Korean War. George was part owner and operator of Bahr Sheet Metal in Racine and IHEI in Franklin. He loved woodworking, golfing and spending winters in Florida.

Survivors include his wife, Pamela A. Bahr; children, Michael (Lori) Bahr, Richard (Jill) Bahr, Gerald “Scott” Bahr, Karen (Harry) Schroeder and Steven (Kathy) Bahr; grandchildren, Samantha (Steve) Kantorowicz, Meredith (Paul) Counterman-Grenauer, Courtney Bahr, McKenzie Bahr, Nicole Bahr, Ryan (Felicia) Bahr, Nathan (Cara) Bahr, Seth (Amy) Bahr, Noah (Kali) Bahr, Eli (Bari) Bahr, Rachel (Eli) Schuldt, Caleb Bahr and Grace Bahr. George is also survived by 11 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Gabriella, and his brother, Allan Bahr.

A memorial service for George will be held at a later date. Inurnment with full Military Honors will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.