RACINE – George H. Bahr went to be with the Lord December 7, 2020, one day after his 92nd birthday. Due to the COVID Pandemic, his memorial service will be celebrated on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Racine Assembly of God Church, 1325 Airline Road, Mount Pleasant Wisconsin where he attended. He will be inurned at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Full Military Honors following the church service.