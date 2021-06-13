 Skip to main content
George H. Bahr
George H. Bahr

December 6, 1928 – December 7, 2020

RACINE – George H. Bahr went to be with the Lord December 7, 2020, one day after his 92nd birthday. Due to the COVID Pandemic, his memorial service will be celebrated on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Racine Assembly of God Church, 1325 Airline Road, Mount Pleasant Wisconsin where he attended. He will be inurned at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Full Military Honors following the church service.

Memorials are suggested to Racine Assembly of God Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-0050.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

