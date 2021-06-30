Dec. 15, 1931—June 24, 2021

RICE LAKE—George Frank Holub Sr., age 89, Rice Lake, WI, died June 24, 2021.

Born December 15, 1931, in Rice Lake to Joseph and Albina (Lastufka) Holub. After graduating from H.S. he entered the United States Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict and later Honorably Discharge. George worked for Jacobson Manufacturing in Racine, WI for over 37 years.

Survived by his sons: Michael and Daniel Holub; a daughter, Jackie (Mike) Toutant; four grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sister, Roseann Holub; nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by son, George Holub, Jr.; two brothers, Ronald and Robert Holub; two sisters, Josephine Richter and Agnes Ottinger.

Funeral 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Haugen, WI, visitation one hour prior. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge.